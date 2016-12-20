Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Makes Two Donations

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce is donating a total of $1,000 to Margaret’s Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke Inc. on behalf of Bryan Marcotte of Marcotte Ford.

“There are always going to be people in need of help, and Marcotte Ford is committed to supporting our local community, making it stronger and ensuring that we are a part of Holyoke’s success,” Marcotte said.

Marcotte was named the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year. A portion of the proceeds from the event’s advertising sales was set aside for Marcotte to donate to the charities of his choice.

“It’s such a pleasure to help Bryan invest in the organizations he believes in,” said Kathleen Anderson, president of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, who personally delivered the checks to Marcotte Ford.

Marcotte has been a long-time volunteer and consistent supporter of Margaret’s Pantry and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke. Margaret’s Pantry works to feed those in need of assistance throughout the year and depends heavily on monetary and volunteer assistance. “We are very grateful for Marcotte’s never-ending generosity,” said Brenda Lamagdeleine, program manager at Margaret’s Pantry.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke is another recipient of Marcotte’s goodwill, with an agency mission that aligns with Marcotte’s attention to youth development. “This donation goes a long way toward helping provide excellent programs for our kids,” said Eileen Cavanaugh, the organization’s president.