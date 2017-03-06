Greater Holyoke Chamber Table Top Expo Finds New Home

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Table Top Expo has a new home in 2017, as the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College (HCC) will open its doors to the event on Wednesday, April 12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The 23rd annual event, one of the region’s largest small-business networking events, will welcome 200 small-business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level and develop their business leads. The show is the ‘big sister’ of the Chicopee Table Top Expo, which takes place each fall, and is a multi-chamber event that includes the Greater Holyoke, Chicopee, Easthampton, and Northampton chambers with vendors from Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties.

The event originated as the Commerce Show and was held at the Basketball Hall of Fame but moved closer to home in 2008 and has been hosted by the Log Cabin ever since. The trade show consistently grew each year and eventually exceeded the capacity of the Log Cabin, therefore forcing the event to move to a larger venue. After an exhaustive search for a venue large enough to accommodate 200 vendors, hundreds of visitors, room to grow, ample parking, and a convenient location, organizers chose the Bartley Center at HCC.

“Exhibitors will miss the great service and warm environment that that the Log Cabin provided, but will be rewarded significantly with a larger facility and plenty of convenient parking,” said Wanda Zabawa, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce program manager.

Added Kathleen Anderson, president of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, “we’re pleased to bring local small-business owners and entrepreneurs together to network and learn about the newest products and services out there. It’s a great learning tool to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.”

Another event sellout is expected at the new location, but early registration will guarantee a table. Call your local participating chamber if you are interested in reserving a table or becoming an event sponsor. For general information, call the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at (413) 534-3376.