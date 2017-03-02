Greater Northampton Chamber Arrive @ 5 Event Slated for April 5

NORTHAMPTON — Two of Northampton’s local businesses are uniting to co-host the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce’s Arrive @ 5 event on Wednesday, April 5. Degrees of Comfort — Northampton Plumbing Supply’s kitchen and bath showroom — will join Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice for this community-networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. at 168 Industrial Dr.

“We are excited to come together with Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice to host the Arrive @ 5 in April, and we look forward to welcoming our fellow community businesses into the showroom,” said Fred Teece, the owner of Premier Supply Group and Degrees of Comfort. “Degrees of Comfort has been serving Hampshire County homeowners, builders, and plumbers for over a decade and would like to show our appreciation by inviting our peers to see the updates, specifically our new ‘Take Home Today’ space and completely refurbished showroom.”

Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice provides home-health and end-of-life care in the Pioneer Valley. “We are thrilled to partner with Degrees of Comfort on this special chamber event,” said Priscilla Ross, executive director. “We have taken care of our community in their homes for over 100 years. This event gives us the rare opportunity to welcome you to our home.”