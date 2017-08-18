Greater Westfield Chamber Announces Award Winners

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce recently announced its annual awards. The recipients are:

2017 Business of the Year — ProAmpac, formerly Prolamina, is a leading global flexible packaging company. The company provides creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace;

2017 Non-Profit of the Year — KEVS Foundation Inc. was founded by Susan Canning in loving memory of her son, Kevin Major, who passed away July 11, 2011 from a condition called "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM). Kevin exhibited no symptoms and since his untimely passing, Susan has advocated for legislation to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in every school in Massachusetts. She achieved her goal this year, as Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill requiring all Massachusetts schools to be equipped with AEDs on-site by July 2018;

2017 Lifetime Achievement Award — the Perez family of East Mountain Country Club. Since opening in 1963, East Mountain Country Club has truly been a family owned and operated business. Throughout the 18-hole public golf course and banquet facility, one will meet up with a member of this close- working family. PGA golf professional Ted Perez Jr. manages the golf business and the greens superintendent duties, while brother Mark is the clubhouse manager and works on the grounds. Sister Brenda (Perez) Coggin and her daughter Deanna are the head chefs and Brenda also serves as their banquet coordinator. East Mountain was founded in 1963 by Ted Perez Sr. and his wife Maria. Ted Sr. founded, designed and built the 18-hole golf course. Today, Maria serves as president of East Mountain Country Club.

The three award winners will be recognized at the Greater Westfield Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet on Nov. 15. There will be a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a program from 6:30 to 8:30. The event is hosted by East Mountain Country Club, located at 1458 East Mountain Road, Westfield. The Event Sponsor is Baystate Noble Hospital.

To pre-register, or for more information please visit westfieldbiz.org or call Pam Bussell at the Chamber office at (413) 568-1618 or e-mail to pbussell@westfieldbiz.org.