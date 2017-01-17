Greentown Labs to Open Office at Springfield Technology Park

SPRINGFIELD — Greentown Labs, a Somerville-based company that provides resources for clean-technology startups, recently announced plans to open an office at Springfield Technology Park.

The alliance between Springfield Technology Park and Greentown Labs will allow those developing prototypes in Eastern Mass. to link with the existing precision-manufacturing industry in Western Mass. to help in the manufacturing of new products. Greentown’s entrepreneurs are particularly focused on early-stage energy and clean-technology startup companies.

Greentown provides space and resources to early-stage companies, including a prototype lab, co-location space, and a shared machine shop and electronics shop, and hosts a range of clean-technology entrepreneurs and startups. Currently, Greentown Labs is home to more than 50 clean-tech startups developing prototypes in its shared lab and office space.

The new Greentown Labs location was made possible with funding from the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation along with assistance from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center and MassDevelopment. Other partners include the Western Mass. Economic Development Council, the Regional Employment Board of Hampden County, and the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension.

Future plans include the potential development of a Center for Advanced Manufacturing Excellence to be housed at the Technology Park, with the goal to support and grow the region’s precision-manufacturing sector.