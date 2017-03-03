GSB to Open Two Additional Branches in Hampshire County

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank announced it will open additional branch offices in Amherst and Northampton to augment its existing offices in those towns.

The downtown Amherst location will be at 108 North Pleasant St., and the downtown Northampton office will be located at 207 Main St. The bank expects the new locations to be open by mid-summer 2017, pending approvals and renovations staying on schedule.

“The new branches will enhance convenience for our customers in both of these communities,” said John Howland, president of Greenfield Savings Bank. “This is especially true for our downtown Amherst- and Northampton-based commercial customers. Last year, our commercial loan originations increased more than 20%, and the additional locations will help service the rising demand.”

The new facilities will offer all of the bank’s services, except safe-deposit boxes, which are available at the Northampton office on King Street. The bank is expecting to add an additional four to six positions over the next year to work at the new branches.

Founded in 1869, Greenfield Savings Bank has 135 employees and has offices and ATMs throughout Franklin and Hampshire counties.