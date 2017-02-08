GSCVB, EDC of Western Mass. Unveil New Branding for Region

HOLYOKE — The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB) and the Economic Development Council (EDC) of Western Massachusetts announced ‘West Mass’ as the region’s new branding identity Tuesday night at Open Square in Holyoke, the Republican reported.

The EDC and GSCVB spent $80,000 from member businesses on the rebranding effort. The goal was to replace Pioneer Valley, a name widely used for the past century, but one that doesn’t resonate with people from outside the region, said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the GSCVB.

The groups hired Cubic Creative, an Oklahoma-based rebranding agency, which met with area businesses, government officials, and residents, in addition to creating a survey that drew 300 responses.