Hampden County Bar Assoc. Holds Annual Judicial Dinner

HOLYOKE — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. (HCBA) held its annual Judicial Dinner on March 30 at the Delaney House in Holyoke. The event was hosted by HCBA President Kevin Maltby from Bacon Wilson, P.C. The keynote speaker was Chief Justice Ralph Gants of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

During the event, attorney Kevin Murphy was awarded the Kent B. Smith Award, and retired Superior Court judge George Keady Jr. was awarded the William T. Walsh Longevity Award. Additionally, two organizations, Community Legal Aid and MassMutual Law Division; and two Western New England School of Law students, Sarah Morgan and Kylie Brown, were recognized for their commitment to access to justice in Hampden County and surrounding communities. The event drew more than 250 individuals from the Hampden County legal community.