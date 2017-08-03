Hampden County Bar Assoc. Offers Free Legal Help Hotline

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. will offer a free Legal Help Hotline in conjunction with Western New England University School of Law on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the law school, 1215 Wilbraham Road, Springfield. Individuals needing advice should call (413) 796-2057 to speak to a volunteer.

Volunteers will provide legal advice on a variety of topics, including divorce and family law, bankruptcy, business, landlord/tenant matters, and real estate. Additionally, in light of recent immigration developments, attorneys with immigration-law experience will also be available to answer questions. Spanish-speaking attorneys will be available.