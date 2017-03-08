Hampden County DA to Host St. Patrick’s Day Party March 17

SPRINGFIELD — Anthony Gulluni, Hampden County district attorney, will host his second annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on Friday, March 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield. There will be a $20 charge at the door.

The celebration will include corned-beef sandwiches and live Irish music from Jimmy McArdle. There will also be special greetings from U.S. Rep. Richard Neal.

Gulluni, a life-long Springfield resident, was sworn in as Hampden County’s district attorney in January 2015 at age 33, the youngest to serve in that role in more than a half-century. Prior to being elected, he was an assistant DA for Hampden County. Throughout his years as a prosecutor, he has tried cases in the district and superior courts. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from Western New England University. He continues to be involved in his community and actively supports many nonprofit organizations.

The Office of the District Attorney is responsible for the prosecution of all cases in Hampden County. Cases are heard in district court, superior court, and juvenile court.