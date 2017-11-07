Hampden DA to Serve on Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes

SPRINGFIELD — Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito to serve on the Governor’s Task Force on Hate Crimes. The task force will advise the governor and lieutenant governor on how to best combat hate crimes in the Commonwealth and support the victims of hate crimes. The task force will also work with law-enforcement agencies and communities to help formulate practices meant to improve the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of hate crimes.

“I am very grateful to Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito for including me on this task force,: Gulluni said. “In Hampden County, my office has worked hard to protect people from crimes, especially those motivated by bigotry and hate. I am eager to be a part of this worthy effort to fortify the Commonwealth’s policies and laws on hate crimes and their prevention.”

The formal appointment took place on Nov. 6 at the State House in Boston, with the governor signing the executive order and administering the oath of office to Gulluni and the other task-force members.