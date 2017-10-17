Harvard Medical School Neuroscientist to Speak at Bay Path Oct. 19

LONGMEADOW — Cognitive neuroscientist and researcher Dr. Jonathan Jackson will host a presentation at Bay Path University on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Breck Suite, located in Wright Hall on Bay Path’s Longmeadow campus. Jackson’s presentation will focus on current research findings in early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as discuss upcoming clinical trials that aim to prevent Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms are exhibited.

Jackson investigates the behavioral, genetic, neurological, physiological, and cognitive changes of normal aging as well as in individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. He has a particular interest in topics such as attentional control, episodic memory, the brain’s connectivity, subjective concerns, and health disparities. He received his PhD in psychological and brain sciences from Washington University in St. Louis and is now an instructor in Neurology with Harvard Medical School at Massachusetts General Hospital. When not in the lab, he speaks about clinical trials, health disparities, and Alzheimer’s disease.

This presentation is part of the Kaleidoscope series sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter and Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University, which fosters openness, curiosity, and dialogue concerning issues and topics in the local and global communities. Registration is strongly encouraged and available at www.baypath.edu/events-calendar.