Hazen Paper Earns Accolades with AIMCAL Product of the Year

HOLYOKE — The holographic Kat Von D “Metal Crush” limited-edition powder highlighter carton produced by Hazen Paper Co. was named Product of the Year at the 2018 annual meeting of the Assoc. of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators (AIMCAL), held in Charlotte, N.C. Hazen also received Product Excellence awards for a Marc Jacobs “Decadence” perfume box and a Burmester Porsche “Music to Your Ears” brochure.

“We’re always pleased when our customers obtain recognition for extraordinary packages that take advantage of our capabilities,” said John Hazen, the company’s president. “They challenge us to continue to develop new and better products. Together, we work to intrigue and delight consumers and improve revenues, while doing our part to operate conscientiously and sustainably.”