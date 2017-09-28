HCC Names Sbriscia VP of Institutional Advancement 

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College announced that Amanda Sbriscia has been hired as its new vice president of Institutional Advancement. Sbriscia will lead HCC’s fundraising efforts as head of the HCC Foundation as well as oversee Alumni Affairs, Resource Development, and Marketing and Communications. She begins Oct. 30.

“I am thrilled to be joining HCC at a very exciting time in its history,” Sbriscia said. “I look forward to connecting with our alumni, friends, faculty and staff, and to engaging the community in our efforts to support students and build on the college’s excellent reputation.”

Sbriscia, 33, comes to HCC with more than 10 years’ experience in education and fundraising. Most recently, she has been serving as senior director of Advancement at Bay Path University, following her role there as director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations.

Before Bay Path, Sbriscia worked in fund development for the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and as director of Annual Giving for Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. Her experience in higher education also includes work in major gifts, volunteer management, corporate sponsorship, and strategic planning.

“We were fortunate to have four extremely qualified finalists to consider, and we put each of them through a full day of rigorous interviews,” said HCC president Christina Royal. “In the end, though, Amanda’s experience, presence, and passion really made her stand out. She has an energy that I believe will integrate fluently with our current campus leadership and help propel us forward as we begin to develop a strategic plan for the future of HCC. I’m excited that she will soon be here.”

Sbriscia has served on the board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is a member of Women in Philanthropy and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield. She is also a classroom reader through Springfield School Volunteers.

Sbriscia is currently pursuing her doctor of education degree in organizational leadership from Northeastern University. In her spare time she is an avid runner and has completed four marathons and is planning to run this fall in the Newport and New York City marathons.