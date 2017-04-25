HCC, QVCDC to Hold Open House on April 26 at E2E Center

WARE — Holyoke Community College and the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. will hold an open house at their joint education and workforce training center in downtown Ware on Wednesday, April 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The center, called E2E, short for Education to Employment: Quaboag Region Workforce Training and Community College Center, is located at 79 Main St., Ware, and has been open since June 2016, offering a range of non-credit classes, including hospitality and culinary-arts training and EMT certification.

The roughly 3,000-square-foot facility includes two classrooms, computer stations, and common areas, as well as staff and office space.

Speakers will include Renee Tastad, dean of HCC Enrollment Services; Karin Moyano Camihort, dean of HCC Online Learning; Jeffrey Hayden, vice president of HCC Business & Community Services; and Sheila Cuddy, executive director of the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. The public is invited to attend, and light refreshments will be served. RSVP to QVCDC at (413) 967-3001 or alex@qvcdc.org.