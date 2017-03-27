HCC Welcomes Delegation of Pakistani Educators

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College recently welcomed the fourth and final cohort of educators from Pakistan as part of the Community College Administrator Pakistan project.

The group will be visiting HCC for six weeks, learning about the U.S. higher education system with a focus on Massachusetts’ community colleges.

HCC is the lead community-college partner on the three-year initiative, which is funded by the U.S. Department of State, and collaborating on the project with the the nonprofit Institute for Training and Development in Amherst and UMass Amherst.

During the coming weeks, participants will meet frequently with their HCC staff mentors, attend classes and workshops, engage with students and faculty, develop personal projects, and bring those lessons home with the goals of promoting higher education in Pakistan and fostering sustained engagement with their U.S. counterparts and institutions.

Last Wednesday, the delegation toured the HCC campus after a welcome from HCC president Christina Royal and a panel discussion focusing on HCC women leaders. Later that week, they spent a morning at Springfield Technical Community College and took a guided bus tour through Holyoke, narrated by Jeffrey Hayden, HCC’s vice president of Business and Community Services.