Health & Wellness Expo to Feature Cutting-edge Genetic/DNA Test

SPRINGFIELD — One of the most comprehensive genetic/DNA tests available will be offered to the public at Tower Square’s Health & Wellness Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

A simple swab of the mouth, this test, conducted by True Blue Health & Wellness, can offer insight into cardiac health, cancer detection, carrier status, response to medications, as well as weight and diet analysis. The results are 100% confidential, and the test is covered by most health insurance plans. While walk-ins are welcome, those interested in having the testing done are encouraged to pre-register at www.truebluehw.com/schedule (select Tower Square).

The genetic/DNA test site is just one of more than 20 professional healthcare stations available to residents and office workers at Tower Square’s food court on Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Other vendor stations include eye screenings, weight loss and hypnosis, sleep disorders, posture screenings, kidney-disease treatment, allergy and immunology, yoga and meditation, massage therapy, CPR and first aid, home healthcare, and more.

The public is invited to attend this free health expo and enjoy live music and giveaways, including free gluten-free snacks by Bakery on Main. The snow date for the event is Jan. 25.