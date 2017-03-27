Healthcare Marketing Symposium Slated for April 7

NORTHAMPTON — Healthcare marketing professionals are invited to Union Station in Northampton on Friday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of learning and seeing what is possible in healthcare marketing from those who are breaking the mold of the conventional. Leading organizations, hospitals, and health systems will be in attendance.

The Western New England Healthcare Marketing Symposium will provide attendees with opportunities to hear what’s new in this ever-changing and evolving industry, hear about best practices from healthcare-marketing thought leaders, and learn how those best practices were successfully implemented.

Sessions and speakers will include “The Digital Future of Physician Relations Marketing” from Dan Dunlop, president and CEO, Jennings Healthcare Marketing; “It’s a Brand Journalism World; We’re Just Living in It” from Michael O’Farrell, director of Communications, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital; “The Role of Video in Content Marketing” from Jason Stepanek, web content/video manager, Jennings Healthcare Marketing; “Doctor, Doctor, Give Me the News: Insights from Three Decades of Research with Referring Physicians” from Julie Pokela, president, Market Street Research; and “Engaging with Patients: How to Create Valuable Personas that Drive Digital Consumer Success” from Samantha Maltais, senior digital strategist, SilverTech Inc.

To view the agenda, sessions, and speakers and to register, visit www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com/wnehms.