Heart-repreneur Circle Director Invites Business Owners to Meeting

SOUTH HADLEY — Saskia Coté says she joined the Heart-repreneur Circle Director team because she knows business owners are going to need a lot more support to be successful with the big transitions on the horizon.

“I have always been a heart-centered business owner; that’s why I am so excited to be a part of the new success movement for businesses,” Coté said. “This is the way of the future — helping others, helping the earth and community, and helping businesses profit.”

Terri Levine, founder of Heart-repreneur Circles, opened a chapter in New England with Coté as the circle director and to help successful business owners become part of a local circle to gain more customers, make more money, and have more personal freedom. According to Levine, “no business owner can survive the massive changes upon them without having the guidance of a supportive and like-minded team of business owners advancing their business and personal success.”

Local business owners are invited to a free Heart-repreneur Circle preview meeting on Wednesday, April 25 at the Willits-Hallowell Center, Mount Holyoke College, 26 Park St., South Hadley. Participants should plan to arrive at 8 a.m., and the meeting runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To register, click here.

Ongoing meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month, starting May 8, also at the Willits-Hallowell Center, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To register, click here.