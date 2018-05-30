Heather Loges Named COO at Royal, P.C.

NORTHAMPTON — Heather Loges was recently promoted to the position of chief operations officer at Royal, P.C., a labor and employment law firm in Northampton.

Loges has been with Royal since July 2016, joining as a paralegal. As the COO, Heather is in charge of all aspects of law-firm operations and law-firm management and finances, as well as managing the firm’s business-development and marketing strategies.

Loges has a bachelor’s degree from UMass Amherst and a certificate in paralegal studies from Boston University. She was recently nominated for the 2018 Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Excellence in Paralegal Work Award.