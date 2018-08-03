HMC Opens Comprehensive Care Center to Address Opioid Dependence

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center recently opened the Comprehensive Care Center to address opioid dependence. This program provides comprehensive, confidential treatment options for people looking to quit prescription painkillers, heroin, and other opioids.

Board-certified physician and Medical Director Dr. Amy Jaworek manages the use of prescription medication to treat opioid dependency, while licensed mental-health counselors with River Valley Counseling Center provide psychological treatment and substance-abuse counseling.

“Our mission at Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems is to improve the health of all people in our community. The opioid epidemic is one that is having rippling effects throughout the region, and we needed to be a larger part of the solution,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

Patients are prescribed buprenorphine-naloxone (trade name Suboxone) to help break their addiction so they can focus on healing. “Buprenorphine interacts with brain receptors to reduce cravings and euphoria, while naloxone prevents misuse as it blocks the effects of opioids,” Jaworek said.

Eligible patients must be diagnosed with substance-use disorder, complete an initial medical evaluation, and be screened for associated illnesses. The program treats patients who are age 18 and older, are self-referred or referred by a healthcare provider, and have a desire to stop opioid use.

The Comprehensive Care Center is located 575 Beech St., Suite 404, Holyoke, and can be reached at (413) 535-4889.