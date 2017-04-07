HMC Welcomes New Director of Health Information Management

HOLYOKE — Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) and Valley Health Systems, announced the appointment of Regina Alexander as director of Health Information Management at Holyoke Medical Center.

An accomplished revenue-cycle and healthcare-operations leader, Alexander previously served as associate director of Health Information Management at Yale New Haven Health System in New Haven, Conn., as manager of Health Information at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vt., and most recently as senior product manager of Medicare Advantage for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care in Wellesley Hills.

“Now that I’ve settled into my role here as director, I can take the experience of working both in a large tertiary facility along with running an operation of a similar size to HMC [at Rutland] and apply lessons learned — successful and less-successful approaches — to come up with the approach that will work best for the resources we have and the scale that we are,” she said. “Knowing what’s possible equips me to think creatively and come up with the best solutions.”

Alexander is a board-certified fellow in healthcare management through the American College of Healthcare Executives, holds a master’s of business administration in healthcare from George Washington University, and a bachelor’s degree in health administration and long-term care from the University of Phoenix.

With an affinity for science from a young age, Alexander began her career as a laboratory technician in her native Baltimore. She then served as phlebotomy supervisor at George Washington University and as laboratory technician at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington.

“Having a clinical background enables me to speak the language of patient care and continuity of care that is so valuable when working directly with physicians, even if what we’re talking about is revenue-related,” said Alexander, who is looking forward to managing her three areas of expertise: medical coding, HIM operations, and clinical documentation improvements. She also serves as the HIPAA privacy officer for HMC.