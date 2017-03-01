Hogan Technology Invited to Technology Assurance Group Convention

EASTHAMPTON — Hogan Technology announced that Sean Hogan, the company’s president, has been invited to attend the 17th annual Technology Assurance Group Convention, an organization of dominant unified-communications companies in North America representing $350 million in products and services.

The event, to be held in Houston on April 2-5, brings together the most successful leaders in the unified-communications sector in order to elevate the industry as a whole, through the sharing of best business practices, CEO-to-CEO collaboration, and exchange of viewpoints as the future of technology. The theme of this year’s convention is “teamwork drives success.” It will focus on the power of teamwork, and is fittingly situated at the nation’s epicenter for space exploration.

“We’re proud to have Sean Hogan attend our event,” stated Brian Suerth, president of Techology Assurance Group (TAG). “Sean brings a tremendous amount of insight, and we’re thrilled to have him share his views with our membership. His contributions throughout the year to his fellow members have raised the bar for every company in the technology space. In sum, we’re honored to have Sean in attendance.”

One of the keynote speakers at the TAG Convention is Col. Richard “Mike” Mullane, a former pilot and astronaut who developed his expertise in leadership and teamwork through an array of combat reconaissance missions in Vietnam and space-shuttle missions for the U.S. Mullane will share his insights and collaborate with TAG members in order to help advance their leadership and teamwork abilities.

Also in attendance will be some of North America’s elite technology manufacturers. These providers will deliver futuristic technology to TAG members in order to accelerate the technological proficiency of small to mid-sized businesses. With their new software, cloud computing, and auxilary equipment, businesses will be better-positioned for strong growth in 2017.

“I look forward to attending this year’s event and coming back with new ideas to improve our customer experience,” Hogan said. “The better we understand teamwork, leadership, and technological expertise, the more profitable our customers will become. We consider this event a privilege to attend, especially because of the high-caliber peers, and it also serves as a very effective way to keep our customers miles ahead of their competitors, sustaining their competitive edge through our delivery of futuristic technology.”