Hogan Technology Receives Cybersecurity Certification

EASTHAMPTON — Hogan Technology, a provider of unified communications, announced that the company is certified to provide cybersecurity solutions to SMBs (small to mid-sized businesses) to protect them from the barrage of cyberattacks that occur every day.

Cybercrimes are a serious threat, and most businesses cannot afford to become the victim of malware, ransomware, phishing, password attacks, denial-of-service attacks, or malvertising of any sort for a prolonged period of time, said Sean Hogan, president of Hogan Technology. Recent advancements in preventive technology have helped SMBs safeguard themselves from unnecessary attacks, network vulnerabilities, and company downtime that can often result from such disruptions.

Hogan Technology invests heavily in its staff of IT professionals to ensure that everyone is well-trained, certified, and fully equipped to protect customers from cyberattacks. “It’s incredibly important to continually invest in our people,” Hogan said. “When we invest in our technicians’ technical abilities, we are investing in our customers’ safety. This is why we’re constantly watching the technological horizon and educating our team so that, when our customers need help, they are working with a world-class expert, not just some person who dabbles in IT.”

Most business owners are more focused on conducting revenue-generating activities than assessing potential IT vulnerabilities, Hogan added. This is why many SMBs have opted to outsource their IT to an external managed IT services provider; they don’t have the time, expertise, or inclination to become an expert in these facets of business. By partnering with a trusted IT advisor, whose sole mission is to remain one step ahead of hackers, SMBs can remain focused on their top priorities and continue to grow their organizations to new heights.

“The security landscape is constantly changing in order to stay up with the latest global attacks,” Hogan said. “Since education, research, and development has been a cornerstone of Hogan Technology, the company is able to stay a step ahead and provide the right guidance to customers to properly secure their networks now and into the future.”