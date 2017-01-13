Holyoke Chamber to Honor Candidates, Elected Officials on Jan. 25

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce announced that its annual Candidates and Elected Officials Reception, formerly known as the Winner Circle Reception, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The annual reception honors newly elected officials and introduces them to the business community. This year, the event will be hosted by Gary Rome Hyundai, 150 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke.

Robert Gilbert Jr., chairman of the board at Dowd Insurance Agency and the chamber’s governmental affairs committee co-chairman, will preside together with Margaret Mantoni, chief financial officer at Loomis Communities and the chamber’s chair.

The event is presented by Dowd Insurance Agency and Holyoke Community College and sponsored by Ferriter Law and People’s United Bank. Slated keynote speakers are new Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal and newly elected Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

The event is open to chamber members and the public. Tickets cost $40 and include hors d’oeuvres, elaborate food stations, and an open bar. Register online at holyokechamber.com, or call the chamber office at (413) 534-3376 with general inquiries.