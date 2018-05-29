Holyoke Chamber Slates Annual Meeting Breakfast for June 13

HOLYOKE — The Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce announced its annual meeting breakfast will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at the Wherehouse?

The chamber’s agenda includes recognition of new members — Hadley Farms Meeting House, Bath Fitter, Dan’s Power Plant, Combined Insurance, Custom Identity Apparel, and VenYOU Events — as well as welcoming WestMass Eldercare’s new executive director, Roseann Martoccia, and celebrating the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round’s 25th anniversary and Holyoke Medical Center’s 125th anniversary.

Additionally, new board members will be confirmed while outgoing board members will be bid farewell; accomplishments and initiatives from the past year, together with goals for this upcoming year, including news on the Chamber Gift Card, will be revealed; and information on SPARK startups, Have a Ball in Holyoke, Grow Holyoke, Leadership Holyoke, the Women’s Leadership Luncheon Series, and Women and the Art of Risk will be shared with breakfast guests.

The chamber will announce the 2018 Business Person of the Year and the Fifield Volunteer of the Year award recipients at the breakfast. The honorees will be honored at a dinner reception on Wednesday, Oct. 24. More details will follow at a later date.

Tickets to the breakfast are $25 for members and $30 for non-members, and may be purchased online at holyokechamber.com/events.