Holyoke Hummus Co. Launches New Cafe Downtown

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Hummus Company will celebrate the grand opening of its new cafe at 285 High St. in downtown Holyoke on Thursday, March 23. Owners John Grossman and Dawn Cordeiro have been bringing falafel, hummus, and other Middle Eastern treats to the public for the past three years, first with a food cart and then a food truck, the Great Garbanzo.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our business in Holyoke and bring another lunch and dinner option for those living, working, and visiting downtown,” Grossman said. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse at 11 a.m. The event will run until 7 p.m. To thank customers, Holyoke Hummus will give away tubs of Holyoke Hummus.

In addition to falafel and hummus, the Holyoke Hummus Cafe menu includes soups, salads, potato latkes (pancakes), babaganoush, and desserts like chocolate babka, all made from scratch. The menu is vegetarian and mostly vegan, but Cordeiro noted that “it is hearty enough to satisfy the meat eaters in the crowd.”

For young customers that don’t love falafel yet, the cafe offers a $2 kids menu, with items like pita butter & jelly and pita pizza. The cafe offers local Dean’s Beans coffee and hot chocolate and Tea Guys tea. The cafe seats around 25 patrons at booths and tables. There is also a small children’s area with books and activities for kids of all ages. Cafe hours are Monday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.