Holyoke Medical Center Earns ‘A’ for Patient Safety

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) has once again earned an ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Group for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C.-based organization aiming to improve healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, released the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign an A, B, C, D, or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms among patients in their care. Holyoke Medical Center was one of 750 awarded an ‘A’ for its commitment to keeping patients safe.

“This is the fifth consecutive ‘A’ grade Holyoke Medical Center has received from the Leapfrog Group. Our commitment to patient safety and providing the highest quality of care is unwavering. This recognition is in large part due to our exemplary team of professionals, who provide excellent care every day to every patient,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems Inc.

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. The data is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.