Holyoke Medical Center to Host Heart-health Lecture Feb. 9

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center (HMC) will host a free discussion, “Heart Health: Congestive Heart Failure,” on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center.

February is American Heart Month. There are more than 200,000 cases of congestive heart failure (CHF) each year in the U.S. Dr. Nirav Sheth, HMC cardiovascular specialist, will cover signs and symptoms, as well as how to help prevent CHF.

This program is free and open to the public, and is part of the hospital’s community-education programming, one in a series of dozens of workshops held throughout the year to help people learn about specific health issues, wellness, prevention, and treatment. To register for this event, visit www.holyokehealth.com/events or call (413) 534-2789.