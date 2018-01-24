Holyoke Medical Center to Offer Free Program on Heart Health

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host a free Learn with a Doc Program, “Heart Health: Valvular Heart Disease,” on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center.

February is American Heart Month. The heart has four valves that direct the flow of blood as it pumps, and when these valves are not working properly, it is called valvular heart disease. Join Dr. Nirav Sheth as he discusses the causes, signs, and symptoms of valvular heart disease, and what you can do to keep things flowing in the right direction.

This program is free and open to the public, and is part of Holyoke Medical Center’s community-education programming. This is one in a series of workshops held throughout the year to help people learn about specific health issues, wellness, prevention, and treatment. To register for this event, visit www.holyokehealth.com/events or call (413) 534-2789.