Holyoke Medical Center Opens New Emergency Department

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center began providing care in its new Emergency Department today, July 6, at 7 a.m.

The new facility is located next to the main entrance of the hospital at 575 Beech St. The Emergency Department will be accessible via Hospital Drive or Corser Street. Community members driving for emergency care are asked to follow the signs to the new location. As always, if there is a true emergency, call 911 for assistance.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to everyone who has assisted Holyoke Medical Center in creating the emergency department our community deserves,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “We have received overwhelming support from federal, state, and local officials, in addition to the tireless efforts of our staff.”

The new Emergency Department is a 21,460-square-foot facility featuring a new Crisis Center for Behavioral Health Services, 40 treatment areas, multi-patient trauma rooms, advanced life-saving equipment, and a patient-navigation service. HMC will now be able to treat patients in a more efficient and private way.

Beginning in August, the 16,295-square-foot second floor of the building will be the new offices of Gastroenterology, General Surgery, and the Weight Management program.

In support of the new Emergency Department, the Holyoke Medical Center capital campaign has reached $2.1 million of its $3 million goal. Anyone interested in helping with the campaign is invited to call the hospital’s Development Department at (413) 534-2579.