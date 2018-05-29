Holyoke Medical Center to Offer Free Lecture on Veins June 7

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host a free discussion, “Venous Disease & You,” on Thursday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the HMC Auxiliary Conference Center.

While often considered a cosmetic issue, have you ever wondered if spider veins could be cause for more concern? Join Dr. Sandip Maru, HMC vascular surgeon, to learn all about veins and how to prevent and treat venous diseases, such as varicose and spider veins.

This program is free and open to the public, and is part of Holyoke Medical Center’s community education programming. This is one in a series of workshops held throughout the year to help people learn about specific health issues, wellness, prevention, and treatment. To register, visit www.holyokehealth.com/events or call (413) 534-2789.