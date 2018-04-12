Homework House to Present Third Annual Adult Spelling Bee Today

HOLYOKE — Homework House will present its third annual Adult Spelling Bee today, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. at Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. The community event supports the work of Homework House, whose mission is to provide individualized tutoring and mentoring to Holyoke children who need help reaching their grade-level requirements in math and reading.

Emceed by state Rep. Aaron Vega, the spelling bee will feature 34 teams representing many sectors of the greater Holyoke community, including the PeoplesBee’ers from PeoplesBank and the Knowledgeably Buzzed of the Holyoke School Committee. Celebrity judges, including Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman, and Homework House parent Natasha Rivera, will be tasked with making sure that the teams are spelling their words correctly. This year’s event is underwritten with the support of PeoplesBank.

Teams are encouraged to come up with creative names and dress up in costumes, and the winning team will receive a trophy. Tickets can be purchased online for $25 at www.homeworkhousebee.com or for $30 at the door.