Homicide Victims Remembrance Event to Be Held on May 10

SPRINGFIELD — The Family Advocacy Center at Baystate Children’s Hospital will holds its annual homicide victims remembrance event, “Standing Together – Never Forgotten,” on Thursday, May 10. The event was rescheduled from its original date of April 26.

The free event, sponsored by the Family Advocacy Center in conjunction with its Homicide Bereavement program, will be held outdoors on the lawn at the Springfield Museums. The evening will begin with a gathering at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Families and friends of the deceased, as well as the general public, are invited to attend and stand together in peace to honor those who have lost their lives to violence through homicide and vehicular homicide.

Those attending will hear from victims’ family members who participate in the Homicide Bereavement Program, and Molly Kitchen, who is a trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness instructor. Participants will also be entertained by the soothing sounds of the Putnam High School Choir.

The remembrance program will include a reading of names to honor loved ones who have lost their lives to homicide and vehicular homicide, and a display where family members are able to share a written memory about their lost loved one. Those wishing to have the name of their deceased loved one read at the event will have an opportunity at 5:30 p.m. before the program begins to provide officials with his or her name.

The event will be held rain or shine with only severe weather causing its cancellation. If in doubt, call (413) 794-9816 for an update.

The Homicide Bereavement Program offers free therapeutic services and a variety of other wellness activities for adults and children impacted by homicide and vehicular homicide. It is supported by the Massachusetts Office for Victims Assistance through a Victims of Crime Act of 1984 grant from the Office for Victims of Crime, Office of Justice Program, U.S. Department of Justice.