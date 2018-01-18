Horace Smith Fund Offers Scholarship and Fellowship Funds

SPRINGFIELD — The Horace Smith Fund, now in its 119th year, is making scholarship and fellowship money available for graduates of Hampden County public and private high schools. Scholarships awards of $10,000 are distributed as $2,500 annually and renewable each year until graduation. Fellowship awards of $12,000 are distributed as $4,000 annually and renewable for two additional years. Students must maintain at least a B average in college.

Recipients are selected on a variety of criteria, including their college entrance exam scores, class rank, extra-curricular activities, financial need, recommendations, and a personal written account of why the student feels deserving of financial assistance. Fellowship applicants must also submit their transcripts and, if applicable, GRE or degree-specific test scores. All recipients must be full-time students and residents of Hampden County.

Last year, $216,000 was awarded to 21 individuals. Scholarships were given to 14 graduating seniors from 11 Hampden County high schools. Four scholarships were also awarded to college students to assist them in completing their undergraduate degrees. Three fellowships were given to college graduates who had graduated from Hampden County high schools.

The Horace Smith Fund was established in 1899 by the philanthropist Horace Smith, co-founder of Smith & Wesson. The scholarships and fellowships are named for Walter Barr, a West Springfield businessman, whose widow left the bulk of the family estate to the Horace Smith Fund in 1950.

Completed applications must be received either electronically or mailed to the Horace Smith Fund at 1441 Main St., Springfield, MA 01103, no later than March 1. Applications are available at local high-school guidance offices, college financial-aid offices, online at www.horacesmithfund.org, or by calling (413) 739-4222.