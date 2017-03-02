Hotel Northampton Hosts Mass. Restaurant Day for No Kid Hungry

NORTHAMPTON — Eight Massachusetts Restaurant Assoc. restaurants across the state will participate in Massachusetts Restaurant Day on Monday, March 27, for No Kid Hungry. Inspired by Chef Andy Husbands of Tremont 647, who has hosted a dinner for this cause for the past 20 years, the MRA announced the program’s expansion across Massachusetts.

Last year, participating Boston restaurants raised more than $60,000 to end childhood hunger in Massachusetts. This year, Hotel Northampton is hosting the Western Mass. branch of the event, a multi-course meal with wine pairings. The hotel’s culinary team is working alongside and co-sponsoring with four well-known restaurants in town, including Sierra Grille, Spoleto’s, Packard’s, and Union Station.

“It’s going to be a fabulous event,” said Ruby Meng, Hotel Northampton’s director of Sales and Marketing. “The local culinary talent is very impressive, and we’re going to bring you an unforgettable menu.”

Attendance at this event will not only help to curb childhood hunger in Massachusetts, but will also help local programs that feed children of all ages at school and in the home. The goal is to ensure all children get the healthy food they need, every day. To purchase tickets or to provide sponsorship, click here.