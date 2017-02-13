HUB International New England Announces New Hires

EAST LONGMEADOW — HUB International New England, a division of HUB International Limited, a global insurance-brokerage, risk-advisory, employee-benefits, commercial-lines, and personal-insurance firm, announced that Daniel Hesser and Chelsea Fernandes recently joined the agency as account managers, Personal Lines Department, in the East Longmeadow office.

In their new positions, both are responsible for the day-to-day management and servicing of client accounts while providing excellent customer service. As part of the Personal Lines team, they will ensure that standard working procedures are met, process auto- and home-insurance policies and renewals, prepare summaries of insurance, recommend appropriate coverage options, and more.

Hesser has more than five years of industry experience specializing in customer service. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Westfield State University in December 2014 and majored in business management with a concentration in marketing.

Fernandes has several years of experience in the insurance field with a focus on client relationship building. She is a 2011 graduate of Elms College and holds a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in psychology.

“As the largest insurance broker in Massachusetts, we are dedicated to building a team of experts with local market specialization and industry experience,” said Timm Marini, president of HUB International New England. “Young talent, like Daniel and Chelsea, is most beneficial to our clients, as we are all about delighting our customers. Their backgrounds and industry knowledge will provide out clients with value-added solutions, innovative products, and market expertise.”