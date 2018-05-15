Human Service Forum to Host Awards Banquet on May 16

HOLYOKE — The Human Service Forum will host its annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The event honors excellent service by nonprofit staff, donors, and volunteers in Western Mass.

The Human Service Forum, an association of nonprofit human-services providers, will celebrate these local honorees: Board Member Award, Mark Parent (nominated by Berkshire Children & Families); Business Award, Dillon Chevrolet (nominated by the United Arc); Clara Temple Leonard Award, Jamar Williams (nominated by Cutchins Programs for Children and Families); Exceptional TEAM Award, Homeownership and Financial Education Team: Danielle Caray, Correen Carpin-Gendron, Julio Cordero, Gina Govoni, Alexis Grajales, Carmen Pagan, Araceli Rivera, and Anthony Thomas (nominated by Way Finders Inc.); Richard A. Stebbins Volunteer Award, Janet D’Orazio (nominated by CHD Cancer House of Hope); and Robert J. Van Wart Award, Joni Beck Brewer (nominated by Square One).

The dinner costs $45 to attend, and the public is welcome. To RSVP, e-mail Pam Root at proot@humanserviceforum.org, or call (413) 693-0205 to register. For more information, visit www.humanserviceforum.org.