Improv Company Expands Offerings with Kids’ Comedy Classes

AMHERST — Local improv company Happier Valley Comedy announced a new branch of its rapidly growing improve-comedy school: kids’ comedy classes. The program launches on Saturday, Dec. 9 with a two-hour workshop called “Family Funnies Improv,” a one-time beginner’s workshop geared toward kids 8-11 and their adults.

Family Funnies Improv gives families the opportunity to laugh with a loved one and bond over improvisational games and exercises, while sampling the offerings of the new Happier Valley Comedy’s kid classes. There’s no experience required to participate, but those with a little experience who want to revisit the beginner’s level are also welcome to join in the fun.

“Improv is a powerful tool for bringing people together in a supportive environment,” said Happier Valley Comedy’s founder, Pam Victor. “Our mission is to make the Happy Valley happier. With the expansion of our kids’ program, now we can bring even more laughter to people of all ages.”

Victor hopes to build Happier Valley Comedy’s kid improv comedy offerings in 2018 with more workshops for various ages and week-long improv camp sessions in the summer. For just over a year, the company has been producing the Happier FAMILY Comedy Show, a monthly improv show for kids 5-11 and their adults, which recently relocated to the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst.

The Family Funnies Improv workshop will be held on Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Hadley. It will be taught by Kate Jopson, graduate of the Happier Valley Comedy’s Zen of Improv classes and Happier FAMILY Comedy Show cast member. In addition, every child who is registered in this workshop receives a free ticket to the Happier FAMILY Comedy Show. Registration is available at www.happiervalley.com.