Inclusive Sports Sampler Offered to Young Adults with an IDD

CHICOPEE — For parents of young adults who have an IDD (intellectual or developmental disability), there is one challenge shared by all: identifying inclusive and accessible recreational experiences in their local community that offer opportunities for peer connections and fun, at low cost.

Best Buddies, CHD Disability Resources, and Extra Innings understand this challenge firsthand and have combined resources to offer a solution. These organizations are teaming up to present the Young Adult Sports Sampler. This event gives members of the community who have an IDD, ages 14-22, an opportunity to sample several activities at once, in one location.

The Young Adult Sampler takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 (snow date: March 3) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Extra Innings, 340 McKinstry Ave., #250, Chicopee. A wide range of accessible and inclusive activities will be offered, including dance and movement, martial arts, intro to sled hockey, Wiffle ball, baseball simulator, and intro to adaptive bikes.

“It can be challenging to find sports and activities that are inclusive, accessible, and fun,” said Sarah Akenhead-York, Best Buddies program manager in Western Mass. “But every activity at the Young Adult Sampler combines all three. This is a great opportunity for young adults and their families to see and experience several activities in a short time. Participants can drop in or out of whatever activities interest them, and since it’s only two hours midday on a Saturday, it won’t eat up all your time.”

There is no cost to attend, but an RSVP is appreciated. Contact Jessica Levine at jlevine@chd.org by Saturday, Feb. 10.