The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

FEEDING HILLS

Agawam Citizens for Responsible Development Corp., 568 Mill St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Collette Parsons, same. Non-profit organization designed to foster responsible growth and expansion of neighborhoods within the community.

LONGMEADOW

Ottani Service Corp., 200 West Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Wayne Ottani, same. Tree services.

Pioneer Valley Bakery Inc., 1020 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Robert F. White, same. Food and beverage service.

NORTHAMPTON

Oishi Sushi Inc., 136 N King St., Northampton, MA 01060. Wei Jiang, 5008 7th Ave., Apt. 5E, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11220. Restaurant.

Paradise City Dragon Boat Inc., 185 Crescent St., Northampton, MA 01060. Elizabeth G. Powell, same. Non-profit organization designed to assist cancer survivors and supporters by teaching the sport of dragon boat paddling on the Connecticut River and to organize fundraising activities associated with the sport.

PALMER

Palmer Domestic Violence Task Force Inc., 4417 Main St., Suite 3, Palmer, MA 01069. Tammy Koske, 85 Southwick St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Non-profit organization formed as a domestic violence service provider for individuals affected by domestic violence.

PITTSFIELD

S&C Texas Investments Inc., 82 We Dell Ave., Ste. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Ryan Swift, 9802 Reston River Lane, Cypress, TX 77433. Foreign corporation developed to own and operate a Sky Zone trampoline park located in Westborough.

SOUTH HADLEY

S. Lowell Kahn, M.D., P.C., 17 Mary Lyon Drive, South Hadley, MA 01075. Sidney L. Kahn, IV, M.D., same. Medical practice.

SPRINGFIELD

Prysm Atelier Corporation, 138 Fenway Dr., Springfield, MA 01119. Jarrett Raven El, same. Research and development.

STURBRIDGE

Oak-VA Inc., 179 Main St., Sturbridge, MA 01566. Bonnie Baird, 26 Hillside Road, Southbridge, MA 01550. Medical Transcription.

WILBRAHAM

R&T Printing Inc., 2041 Boston Road, Wilbraham, MA 01095. Timothy Hardick, 171 Hovey Road, Monson, MA 01057. Print shop.

WILLIAMSTOWN

Northern Berkshire Medical, PC, 345 Main St., Williamstown, MA 01267. Carl Dobson, M.D., 100 Hospital Dr., Bennington, VT 05201. Medical group practice.