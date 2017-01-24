The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Translink Community Transport Inc., 270 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001. James Ngugi, 103 Fern St., Springfield, MA 01108. Non-emergency, non-medical transportation agency.

Unique Transport Inc., 242 River Road, Agawam, MA 01001. Serge Nakhabenko, same. Trucking.

AMHERST

The Valley Winds Inc., 9 Hedgerow Lane, Amherst, MA 01002. Brian Eugene Messier, same. Non-profit organization designed to enhance the performance of quality wind band music and to deliver accessible and enjoyable performances to the Pioneer Valley community.

Western Massachusetts Emdria Regional Network Inc., 26 South Propspect St., Amherst, MA 01002. Jim A. Helling LICSW, same. Group of local EMDR therapists dedicated to disseminating knowledge about EMDR, advancing the practice of EMDR, facilitating access to EMDR therapy among underprivileged and traumatized populations, and strengthening regional community.

CHICOPEE

Zafer Reis Inc., 466 Chicopee St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Hasan Huseyin Gizli, 76 Park St., Chicopee, MA 01014. Pizza restaurant.

EAST LONGMEADOW

The Coating House Inc., 9 Lombard Ave., #2, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Kimberly A. Casineau, same. Manufacturing company.

Twin Lacrosse Inc., 609 Somers Road, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Brian Calandruccio, same. Development, marketing, sale of lacrosse equipment.

FLORENCE

The Right to Immigration Institute Inc., 589 Burtspit Road, Florence, MA 01062. Munis Safajous, 415 South St., Waltham, MA 02453. Non-profit organization designed to provide representation to aliens in immigration proceedings.

LEE

Yuvaram Inc., 435 Laurel St., Lee, MA 01238. Kara Steeger, same. Investment opportunities.

LONGMEADOW

Unchain America Inc., 47 Lynnwood Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Robin Budon, same. Non-profit organization dedicated and operated as a dog rescue.

PITTSFIELD

ZAM808 Inc., 27 East Housatonic St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Dan Talmi, same. Ballet touring company.

SPRINGFIELD

Urban Potential Corporation, 361 Sumner Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Phyllis Williams-Thompson, 80 Bellevue Ave., Springfield, MA 01108. Non-profit organization which celebrates, enriches and supports urban life in the Greater Springfield area and promotes the joys of living in our city through education, the arts and community partnerships.