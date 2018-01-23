The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AMHERST

Hyperion Ives Capital Inc., 433 West St., Suite 7, Amherst, MA 01002. Nick Stern, same. Wealth management.

CHICOPEE

INF Contractors Inc., 337 Hampden St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Kyle Rosa, same. General contracting, construction.

LUDLOW

Head to Toe Day Spa Inc., 36 East St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Dan Yun Huang, same. Spa store.

NORTHFIELD

Harrison Anglers Inc., 232 Old Vernon Road, Northfield, MA 01360. Thomas E Harrison, same. Fishing guide services.

SPRINGFIELD

Iglesia Cubierta Con El Manta De Jesus Inc., 109 Tiffany St., Springfield, MA 01108. Elizabeth Perez-Villamil, same. Non-profit organization, church-related activities.

TURNERS FALLS

Hug Your Student Debt Inc., 348 Montague City Road, Turners Falls, MA 01376. Frances Rahaim Ph.D., same. Student debt assistance.

WESTFIELD

Harry Dhamotra 06 Inc., 45 Montgomery St., Westfield, MA 01085. Harish Kumar, same. Cell phone accessories store.

I.P.O. Concrete Service Inc., 289 Buck Pond Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Ivan Okhrimenko, same. Installation and repair of concrete flatwork.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

HGL Transport Inc., 59 Lowell St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Khakim Kasimov, same. Long-haul trucking business.

IG Transportation Inc., 1111 Westfield St. Apt C4, West Springfield, MA 01089. Vyacheslav Babinov, same. Trucking.

Hot Brass Inc., 1050 Main St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Edward David Knapik, 17 Beauview Terrace, West Springfield, MA 01089. Sporting retail and indoor range.