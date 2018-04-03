The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

Agawam

Agawam Dogworks Inc., 860 Suffield St., Agawam, MA 01001. Susan Lamoureux, 76 Tannery Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Dog grooming, care and supplies.

Andy Express Inc., 55 Spring St., Agawam, MA 01001. Andrei Matveev, same. Trucking.

Amherst

WMass Hky Inc., 16 Foxglove Lane, Amherst, MA 01002. Barbara Weinberg, same. Field hockey camps and clinics.

Amherst Family Chiropractic PC, 228 Triangle St., Amherst, MA 01002. Robert Lee Kane, same. Professional chiropractic services.

Chicopee

100 Century Inc., 1057 Montgomery St., Chicopee, MA01013. Amir Paracha, 10 Oakley Dr., South Hadley, MA 01075. Own manage commercial property.

75 Century Inc., 1057 Montgomery St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Amir Paracha, 10 Oakley Dr., South Hadley, MA 01075. Ownership of gas stations, smokeshops and stores.

Dalton

Ace of Seasons Inc., 105 Pine St., Dalton, MA 01226. Adam Demarsh, same. Remodeling and construction.

Feeding Hills

Worldboycotts.Org Inc., 99 Hope Farms Dr., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Jack Elliot Yasgar, same. Helps organize boycotts enabling people to effect change when there are actions which are discouraging our freedoms.

Pelham

Wolaver Inc., 7 South Valley Road, Pelham, MA 01002. Matthew Wolaver, same. Interactive design, the production for commercial and creative appliances.

Springfield

Simply6ix, 51 Merwin St., Springfield, MA 01107. Sheila Marie Barnes, same. Purpose of the organization is to encourage and inspire single mothers to live life to their fullest potential by providing tools and resources including, but not limited to educational, spiritual, financial, emotional and physical components to achieve our goal.

A & R Distributors Inc., 435 Springfield St., Springfield, MA 01107. Rached Elzinji, 78 Cunningham St., Springfield, MA 01107. General merchandise and tobacco.