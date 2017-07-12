International Language Institute Adds Three Board Members

NORTHAMPTON — Aimee Furaha Salmon, Harry Montalvo, and Markus Jones have joined the all-volunteer board of directors for the Northampton-based International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI).

“We welcome Aimee, Harry, and Markus to ILI,” said board president Eric Wirth. “Their backgrounds and experiences bring a wealth of skills and knowledge to support ILI’s work, including high-quality language instruction and teacher training, free English classes for immigrants and refugees, and volunteer opportunities throughout the Pioneer Valley.”

Salmon, currently a student in Greenfield Community College’s Health Science program, is the former administrator of CAMME DRC, a nonprofit organization that helps youth in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) achieve lives free of exploitation. She is a former ILI student and is now the volunteer leader of the school’s International Club. Salmon has a degree in development management from Institut Superieur d’Informatique de Gestion, DRC.

Montalvo, Community Development specialist at bankESB, has an extensive background in the private sector, with emphasis on human resources, safety, and business development. His career includes work in his home country of Puerto Rico and in Western Mass, where he founded the Western Massachusetts Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Montalvo earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico and is certified in readiness training, credit counseling, and computer operations.

Jones, philanthropy officer at Baystate Health Foundation, brings more than 10 years of experience in fund-raising and the foundation world to ILI. His commitment to community building includes heading up United Way of South Mississippi rehab/rebuild projects for homes and nonprofit offices along the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. He also provided United Way management support following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Southern Mississippi.