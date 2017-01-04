Jenna Rodrigue Earns CISR Elite Distinction

NORTHAMPTON — The distinction of CISR Elite has been conferred upon Jenna Rodrigue of Webber & Grinnell Insurance after her successful completion of nine courses covering all areas of insurance risks and exposures, followed by extensive examinations.

The Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) program, available to insurance professionals around the world, is distinguished from other programs of its kind by an annual continuing-education requirement, which ensures that designees stay current on important policy changes and trends within the industry. Five successful courses are required to achieve the CISR designation; passing all nine exalts one’s status to CISR Elite.

“Jenna is to be highly commended on her dedication to professionalism as evidenced by her earning this status and her commitment to continuing education,” said Bill Grinnell, president of Webber & Grinnell.

The CISR Elite distinction is awarded by the Society of CISR, a not-for-profit organization and member of the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s premier provider of insurance and risk-management education. This year, the Society of CISR celebrates over 70,000 participants in the program and more than 27,000 individuals holding the CISR designation.