John Henderson Joins EANE as Director of Learning & Development

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) announced that John Henderson has joined the EANE team as director of Learning & Development, effective June 2017. John will lead a team to design, customize, and schedule the diverse array of more than 500 substantive training programs presented by EANE each year for members and non-members.

Henderson brings more than 25 years of experience working for associations and nonprofits, much of it from a global, cutting-edge perspective. Most recently, was vice president of Industry Relations and Strategy for Fixation Marketing in Bethesda, Md.

For more than seven years, he was vice president for Education, Training and Professional Development for the Alexandria, Va.-based International Assoc. of Amusement Parks and Attractions, the world’s largest amusement-industry trade association, representing more than 4,000 member facilities in 93 countries. In this position, he worked with the education committee to develop and launch a three-tiered, individual global certification program and continuously increased attendance at expo-education sessions. He also led the efforts of a task force to completely redesign the Institute for Executive Education.

As an accomplished member-association executive, Henderson provides EANE with a proven track record of successful strategic planning and tactical leadership. His background in education and training includes a specific focus on communications skills. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kent State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the International Assoc. of Exhibitions and Events and a past member of the American Society of Association Executives.