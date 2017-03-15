JPS Restaurant to Host ‘Plunge into the Parade’ Fund-raiser March 16

HOLYOKE — JPS Restaurant in Holyoke will host “Plunge into the Parade” on Thursday, March 16 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring food, drinks, and celebrity servers. The celebrity servers will include Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi; Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni; Holyoke City Councilors James Leahy, Todd McGee, and Joe McGiverin; and Holyoke City Clerk Brenna McGee.

Donations collected by the celebrity servers will go back to both the Leprechaun Plunge Committee of South Hadley and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. A percentage of food and drinks purchased during the event will also be donated by the establishment. This is the last of five weekly fund-raising events organized to raise money for both organizations.