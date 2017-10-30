Karen Franklin, Jeanne Bishop Join ServiceNet’s Senior Team

NORTHAMPTON — ServiceNet President and CEO Susan Stubbs announced the promotion of two leaders at the agency. Karen Franklin is the new vice president of Outpatient Services, and Jeanne Bishop is vice president of Mental Health Recovery Services. Both Franklin and Bishop bring extensive experience to their new roles.

Franklin earned her master’s degree in social work at Columbia University and began her career in New York City at Bellevue Hospital and the Puerto Rican Family Institute. She later moved to the Pioneer Valley and served for four years as director of Adult Services for Franklin/Hampshire Community Mental Health Center, the organization which later merged with Valley Programs to become ServiceNet.

Franklin was a consultant for eight years and then worked for 13 years in a variety of clinical and supervisory roles with healthcare and mental-health organizations throughout the Valley before returning to ServiceNet in 2014 as director of Clinical Services. She is excited to step into her new role on the senior leadership team, and noted that she is especially “proud of the caliber of the clinicians at ServiceNet, the excellence of the work they do, and their deep commitment to the clients we serve.”

Bishop earned her master’s degree in counseling psychology from Antioch/New England Graduate School. She worked for five years with Family Planning of Western Massachusetts before joining the crisis team at what was then Franklin/Hampshire Community Mental Health Center. She was promoted from crisis clinician to director of Emergency Services, and continued in that position after the organization became ServiceNet, serving for a total of 25 years in acute services.

In 2009, Bishop joined ServiceNet’s Mental Health Recovery Services (MHRS) team, first as contract director for Hampshire County, and later as director of MHRS. Now, as vice president of Mental Health Recovery Services, she is pleased to join the agency’s senior leadership while continuing to work with the skilled managers and staff of MHRS and maintain a connection with program participants who are in their process of recovery.