Keurig Announces Partnership with J. Polep

CHICOPEE — Keurig Green Mountain Inc. announced a strategic partnership with J. Polep Distribution Services, one of the top 10 convenience-store distributors in the country.

“At Keurig Green Mountain, we’re dedicated to helping convenience stores become a premium branded beverage destination, and our relationship with J. Polep helps us do just that,” said Brian Vetter, vice president, Foodservice Marketing at Keurig.

To mark this collaboration, J. Polep will feature Green Mountain Coffee graphics on its fleet of 100 delivery vehicles in the Northeast. These service vehicles deliver Green Mountain Coffee products and merchandising, and provide ease of access to these items for convenience-store operators in the region.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Keurig as it supports our commitment to making sure convenience stores are offering the freshest cup to their customers when they need it most,” said Adam Kramer, vice president of Purchasing & Food Service at J. Polep.

In addition to this partnership, Keurig offers merchandising and menu support for any convenience-store operator. To learn how to partner with Keurig Green Mountain, visit commercial.keurig.com or call (866) 464-2210.